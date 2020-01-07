Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sex Education Season 2.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Asa Butterfield as awkward teenager Otis Milburn and Emma Mackey as Otis' friend and former classmate Maeve Wiley.

The preview shows Otis (Butterfield) and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) start a new term at school following Maeve's (Mackey) expulsion in Season 1. Otis has given up the sex clinic he started with Maeve, but his classmates still have plenty of questions.

In addition, Otis is ready to have sex with his girlfriend, Ola Nyman (Patricia Allison), but the couple's relationship is complicated by Otis' mom, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), and Ola's dad, Jakob Nyman (Mikael Persbrandt), having a hookup of their own.

Meanwhile, Eric connects with a new French exchange student as Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) is off at military school. Maeve blackmails Adam's dad, Headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie) into letting her return to school, and she and Otis appear to start up the clinic again.

"It's good to be back in business," Otis says at the end of the trailer.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn and debuted on Netflix in January. The series follows Otis, the son of a renowned sex therapist (Anderson), as he sets up a sex advice business to help his classmates.

Season 2 premieres Jan. 17.