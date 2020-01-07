Jan. 7 (UPI) -- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney runs a video game studio in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

The clip, released Tuesday, features McElhenney as Ian, an egotistical game developer who takes all the credit for his team's hard work.

Ian and his studio are behind the biggest multiplayer game of all time titled Mythic Quest.

Ian causes problems and headaches for his team when he wants to be added into the game as a playable character. The developer continually pushes his colleagues to the brink as he strives to make Mythic Quest better.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will premiere on Apple TV+ with nine half-hour episodes on Feb. 7. David Hornsby, F. Murray Abraham, Dany Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis also star.

McElhenney, best known for portraying Dennis on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is executive producing Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet alongside his It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Charlie Day.