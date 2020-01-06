John Legend (R) and DJ Khaled perform at the BET Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Legend (R) and Chrissy Teigen attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Legend will appear on the NBC series "This is Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- This is Us will feature singer, actor and musician John Legend in Season 4.

Entertainment Weekly reported Sunday that Legend, 41, will guest star on the popular NBC series.

People magazine said NBC aired a promo for This is Us during the Golden Globe Awards Sunday that showed Legend wearing a tailored suit and playing the piano.

The This is Us official Twitter account confirmed Legend will guest star by re-tweeting the news Sunday.

Legend's wife, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, responded to a fan question on Twitter, saying she was unclear about Legend's role.

"I had no idea until now and still don't get it? his song or himself?" Teigen wrote.

This is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Season 4 premiered in September, and the show will return from midseason break Jan. 14.

Series creator Dan Fogelman told People in November that the second half of the season will further explore Moore's character, Rebecca Pearson. It was previously hinted that Rebecca will struggle with memory loss.

"We're at the early, early stages of something going on. Beyond all of the concern for the character herself, it would be correct to have concern for the entire family right now," Fogelman said.

"It's always been part of our plan where this storyline will go but what can't be part of your plan was how extraordinary Mandy was going to be in all this," he added of Moore's performance. "I'm very excited for people to see what comes next and what she's doing as an actor."

Legend is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning performer. He appeared as an actor in the movie La La Land and had a voice role in the film Crow: The Legend.