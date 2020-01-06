Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Savannah Guthrie is back at Today.

The Today host was all smiles during her return to the show Monday following her eye injury and subsequent surgery.

"When I say, 'Good to see you,' I really mean it," Guthrie said alongside co-host Hoda Kotb.

Guthrie celebrated her return in an Instagram post Monday morning.

"Can't stop smiling to be back home with all my @todayshow loves today!!!" she wrote.

Guthrie injured her eye during an incident with her son, Charley, in November. Charley, who turned 3 in December, threw a toy train at Guthrie's eye, tearing her retina and causing temporary vision loss.

Guthrie underwent retinal detachment surgery in December. She said during a phone call Dec. 18 on Today that she was "pleased" with her recovery and planned to return to the show after the holidays.

"I don't have my vision back yet but I'm going to get it back. Everything's on track," Guthrie said at the time.

"I'm so grateful because it's all going to turn out OK," she added.

Guthrie spoke to Tom Hanks prior to the Golden Globes Sunday in an interview that aired during Monday's episode of Today. Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes for his achievements in film.

"I hope I'm not done," Hanks said of acting. "It's an acknowledgement, perhaps the only true yardstick there is for your career, and that's longevity."