Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Narcos: Mexico Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring Diego Luna as Mexican drug lord Félix Gallardo.

The promo, titled "Party's Over," opens with a glimpse of Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy), a DEA agent and the largely unseen narrator of Season 1.

The teaser then shows Gallardo (Luna) sitting at the head of a celebratory feast. The guests are later seen holding guns under the table, hinting at the hidden threats Gallardo will face in Season 2.

"Backstabbing's hard work. It wears you out eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable," Breslin says.

Netflix shared a release date, Feb. 13, and first look photos for Season 2 in December. The season will follow Breslin as he pursues Gallardo and his cartel following the death of Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña).

Netflix said Season 2 takes place in the mid-1980s and chronicles "the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs."

Narcos: Mexico is a companion series to Narcos and debuted in 2018.The original Narcos starred Wagner Moura as Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar and had three seasons on Netflix.