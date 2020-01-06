Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lisa Vanderpump had a quippy response after a car crashed into her West Hollywood restaurant.

The 59-year-old television personality reacted Sunday on Twitter after a Ferrari drove into the front of her restaurant Pump.

Vanderpump shared photos of the aftermath of the incident, which show the car and a table in the restaurant covered in broken glass.

"No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt," she captioned the post.

TMZ said the Ferrari jumped the curb and smashed through the patio seating area of Pump. Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, said he spoke to the driver, who claimed he was cut off in traffic and accidentally swerved into the patio.

"He couldn't help it. It's an accident," Todd said. "These things happen."

Todd said he planned to close off the patio but keep the restaurant open the rest of the day. He said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash, a customer whose arm was cut by glass.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to KTLA 5 that one person was hospitalized with injuries.

Vanderpump and Todd own several other bars and restaurants, including SUR and Villa Blanca. The couple and the staff of SUR appear on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which returns for a seventh season Tuesday.

Vanderpump is also known for starring on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She quit the show in June following conflicts with Kyle Richards and other co-stars.