Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Leading Jeopardy! winners Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss their upcoming Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time competition.

Jennings, Holzhauer and Rutter will be facing off starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. The first contestant to win three games will earn $1 million and the greatest of all time title with the two runner ups receiving $250,000.

"I'm used to being the fastest person on Jeopardy! and then I play Brad or I play James or God forbid I have to play both at once and suddenly I'm like, 'Wait, I feel like a regular person out here.' Just incredibly daunting competition," Jennings, known for his record-breaking 74-game streak on the quiz show said.

Rutter, who is Jeopardy's top money earner with $4.69 million, said that The Greatest of All Time will feature more difficult questions than usual.

"I would say that they definitely stepped them up a notch for this competition," Rutter said about the questions.

Jennings and Rutter said they studied footage of Holzhauer to prepare.

"Jeopardy! you're kind of preparing your whole life for honestly. Every time you learn something new, you just try to file it away, might be useful one day," said Holzhauer, who earned $2.4 million over 32 games.

Jennings, Holzhauer and Rutter each wore purple ribbons in support of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek as he battles Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, who will host The Greatest of All Time, recently said that he has rehearsed his final goodbye on the show.