Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa pranked unsuspecting shoppers by speaking only in song lyrics Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lipa and a writer for the show Lauren Pomerantz, took part in the prank where they were tasked with speaking with strangers at a World Market.

The pop star and writer were only allowed to speak using lyrics from Lipa's own songs such as "Don't Start Now," "One Kiss" and "New Rules."

"Something in you, lit up heaven in me," Lipa said to a confused customer. "The feeling just won't let me sleep," she continued before the customer thanked the singer for sharing and quickly walked away.

"Don't Start Now" is Lipa's latest single that she released in November. The 24-year-old released her debut, self-titled album in 2017.