Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is engaged to be married.

The 29-year-old television personality showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram video Sunday after getting engaged to her boyfriend, Nick Burrello.

The video shows Quinn admiring her ring while soaking in a tub at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Sarasota, Fla.

"Still soaking it in," Quinn captioned the post.

Quinn also showed off her ring in a video Saturday that shows her jumping onto a bed decorated with rose petals.

"'How excited are you right now?' he asked," she wrote.

Quinn announced her engagement to Burrello earlier Saturday.

"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend #MrsBtoBe," she wrote.

Burrello confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"My best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife," he said.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Desiree Hartsock, Lauren Burnham and Josh Murray were among those to congratulate Quinn in the comments.

"Congrats girl!!!" Hartsock wrote.

"Beautiful, congratulations!" Murray added.

Us Weekly said Quinn and Burrello have been dating for more than two years.

Quinn is known for competing in Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, where she was the second runner-up. She subsequently appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.