Jan. 6 (UPI) -- New Bachelor Peter Weber discussed Season 24 of the dating series and the surprise appearance of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown Monday on Good Morning America.

The season premiere, set for 8 p.m. EDT Monday on ABC, will feature Brown greeting Weber after getting out of the last limo. Weber came in third place on Brown's Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Weber wouldn't comment on whether Brown returns to become a contestant on The Bachelor, but talked about the sit-down meeting that took place.

"What you guys are going to see is very real between us. Those are real emotions," Weber, also known as Pilot Pete, said to GMA's Lara Spencer before noting that he has made peace with Brown.

"I feel like both of us are in a very good spot," the 28-year-old said.

GMA also released a sneak-peek clip of Brown's big return and how the other contestants react.

"The women for sure they were surprised. They didn't expect it just like I didn't and maybe just a little angry in the moment," Weber said. "Not anger, just frustration, I guess frustration, and I would be the same way."

Weber recently said that The Bachelor Season 24 will have a unique ending.