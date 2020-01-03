Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of Outlander Season 5.

The network released a new trailer for the season Friday featuring Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser.

The preview opens with Claire (Balfe) voicing her gratitude in a conversation with Jamie (Heughan) as flashback scenes from her life are shown.

"Do you ever feel as if everything's pointing you towards something? Space. Time. History. I am grateful for every day we have," she says.

The trailer later shows Claire and Jamie fighting for their family as the American Revolution draws nigh. Jamie is called upon to fulfill his oath to Britain but promises to return home.

"I swear it," he tells Claire.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are also seen as Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna and her love, Roger MacKenzie.

Starz previously released a trailer for Season 5 that shows Claire debating whether she should return to the 1960s or remain in the 1700s with Jamie.

Outlander Season 5 premieres Feb. 16. The series is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series and was renewed for Season 6 in 2018.