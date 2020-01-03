Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer is a mom of two.

Today host Hoda Kotb announced during Friday's episode that Dreyer, a meteorologist on the show, welcomed her second child, son Oliver George, with her husband, Brian Fichera.

Kotb said Dreyer gave birth Thursday and that mom and baby are "doing so well." Fichera told Today the pair are "doing fantastic."

Dreyer and Fichera also have another son, 3-year-old Calvin Bradley. Dreyer announced in July that she was expecting again after experiencing a miscarriage and secondary infertility.

"It's been an emotional journey," the star said at the time. "The day I was going to start my IVF ... the doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant.'"

"I'm just so happy now. I've been keeping it secret for so long," she added.

Dreyer said last week that she was feeling "great" ahead of her due date. She shared how son Calvin was her biggest concern as she prepared to welcome the new baby.

"I'm so overprotective of his feelings," she said of Calvin. "When he walks into the hospital room and sees me holding another baby the way I always hold him, that's kind of my biggest worry right now. But there's nothing I can do about it. A family of four is coming so we're just gonna have to roll with it!"

Dreyer went public about her fertility struggles in April. She said at the time how she and Fichera were yearning to have another child.

"Brian and I are the youngest of three and the relationships we have with our siblings is so special," Dreyer said. "We have so much love to give and we want to grow our family."