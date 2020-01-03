Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Claes Bang is on the hunt in the final trailer for Netflix's upcoming three-part vampire series, Dracula.

The clip, released on Friday, features Dracula feasting on victims after luring them to his castle.

Dolly Wells appears as Sister Agatha, a nun tracking down Dracula who meets with a man who survived an encounter with the horror icon. Sister Agatha is searching for Dracula's weakness and has a group of stake-wielding nuns by her side.

"Blood is everything you need. Only in blood do we find the truth, and I will find it," Dracula says.

Dracula, based on the Bram Stoker novel of the same name and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss of Sherlock fame, will arrive on Netflix on Saturday. The series is a joint production with BBC One where it premiered on Wednesday.

John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan and Morfydd Clark also star.

"He's been around for centuries, but what happens when a worthy adversary bites back?" reads the synopsis.