WWE NXT: Adam Cole, Undisputed Era win big at Year-End Awards

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Adam Cole and his group The Undisputed Era won multiple awards during the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards.

Cole was deemed the NXT Overall Competitor of the Year and Male Competitor of the Year while his feud with Johnny Gargano won NXT Rivalry of the Year.

The champ's bout with Gargano at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year. NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, meanwhile, won NXT Tag Team of the Year.

Each winner was gifted a golden plaque with a golden bell.

"I promise you with every fiber of my being that this, this is the beginning. This is by no means even close to being the end. Because the era of The Undisputed has only just begun," Cole said as The Undisputed Era posed with their championships and awards.

Shayna Baszler won NXT Female Competitor of the Year, Dakota Kai won NXT Future Star of the Year, TakeOver: WarGames won NXT TakeOver of the Year and Keith Lee won NXT Breakout Star of the Year.