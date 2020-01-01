Disney+ teases 2020 streaming slate

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a trailer Wednesday teasing what fresh content subscribers can expect to stream on the service in 2020.

"Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here's a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year," the company said as it introduced the preview.

Among the shows and films featured in the minute-long video were The Lion King, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian, Muppets Now, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, Lamp Life, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Stargirl, Penguins, Dolphin Reef, Elephant, Secret Society of Second Born Royals and Rogue Trip.

Disney+ launched Nov. 12.