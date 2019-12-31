WWE Raw: Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding is ruined

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The final Raw of the decade featured the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley turning into a disaster.

The ceremony closed out the show on Monday as the ring was outfitted with wedding decorations and a giant cake. Lana and Lashley said their vows -- which Lana wrote herself -- as the live audience continued to boo and chant for Lana'a ex-husband Rusev.

Lana's first husband and Lashley's first wife made appearances to try and stop the wedding, however, they were quickly dealt with by the couple.

As Lashley and Lana prepared to make their marriage official, Liv Morgan made a surprise appearance after being kept off of WWE programming for months. Morgan, with tears in her eyes, explained how she fell in love with Lana over the past year.

Morgan pleaded with The Ravishing Russian to end the ceremony before Lana attacked her, resulting in a brawl that was broken up by WWE security.

Rusev then made a grand entrance and attacked Lashley after bursting out of the giant cake. Morgan would return to the ring and rub Lana's face into the cake as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Samoa Joe returned to action after working as an announcer the past couple of weeks in order to aid Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and AOP.

Rollins, who referred to himself as a Messiah, attacked Owens along with Akam and Rezar of AOP after Owens called them out. Joe then arrived onto the scene and took out Akam and Rezar before he locked Rollins into the Coquina Clutch.

Owens ending things by leaping onto Rollins, his partners and security who had attempted to break up the fight. Joe and Owens then seemingly formed an alliance backstage to take on their common enemies.

Randy Orton played mind games with his rival AJ Styles and WWE fans when he arrived at the ring using crutches. The Viper talked about an injury he had on his left knee that could prevent him from competing ever again.

Styles came to mock Orton and poked fun at his injury. Orton was lying, however, and waited for the perfect moment to take out Styles with an RKO.

Other moments from Raw included Aleister Black defeating Buddy Murphy; Erick Rowan defeating Kip Stevens; Charlotte Flair defeating Natalya and declaring herself for the Women's Royal Rumble match; Becky Lynch announcing that she will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka at the Royal Rumble; The Street Profits defeating The O.C.; Drew McIntyre defeating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins; and United States Champion Andrade defeating Ricochet.