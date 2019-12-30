Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Joe Giudice is reflecting on new beginnings following his daughters' visit to Italy.

The 47-year-old television personality reunited with Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, his daughters with estranged wife Teresa Giudice, in Rome over the holidays.

Giudice posted a photo Monday on Instagram with his four daughters at the Colosseum. He shared a quote from Henry Ford in the caption.

"'Whether you think you can or think you can't, you're right.' Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.' -- Quote by Henry Ford," Giudice wrote.

"In 2020, I may have to learn to be self-restraint with bowl usage, hot water heating, or lack of American amenities but I can get accustom to that cause I get to see these faces again!! Till next time!!" he added.

Giudice returned to his native Italy in October to await a final decision in his deportation case. Giudice had been in ICE custody since March following his release from prison. Giudice and Teresa Giudice both served time after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014.

Giudice promised to be better for his daughters in an Instagram post Saturday.

"I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!! This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family. I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST!" he said. "I'm letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!!"

Giudice and Teresa Giudice separated this month after 20 years of marriage. Teresa last saw Giudice during a visit to Italy in November.