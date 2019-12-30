Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima wants to make peace with her ex-husband Colt Johnson's mom.

Lima, 33, apologized to her former mother-in-law, Debra "Debbie" Johnson, in an Instagram post Sunday following her split from Colt.

Lima shared a photo of herself with Debbie and reflected on their feud in the caption.

"A new year, a new decade is quickly approaching. While I have been working to better my mind, body, and spirit in 2019, I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to cleanse all the bad energy from the past," Lima wrote.

"There has been some very negative back and forth between myself and a former family member. This is something I do not want to do anymore. I don't want to fight with her, as it is all in the past," she said.

Lima alluded to her November 2018 arrest for domestic battery and apologized for her role in her split from Colt.

"My time with the family was in a bad phase of my life, and for the three of us it could never work out. Big mistakes were made, and for my part, I'm sorry. I have paid for my mistakes by the law with compliance of the court, but I am sorry with my soul for my part in the break up of the family," she said.

Lima said she has "fond memories" of Debbie and asked her followers not to insult her former mother-in-law.

"When I reflect on things, parting from the negative, I acknowledge a lovely woman that I admire. I do not hate her. I will always have a place in my heart for her," she said.

Debbie had appeared to criticize Lima in an Instagram post Saturday, prior to Lima's post. She shared a post reading, "When the 'Queen' From Hell Knocks on your door run don't Let Her Turn it into The House of Horrors."

"There is only one person that cause this 'so called house of Horrors' Any one care to guess. Just kidding we all know who and what she is. Thanks for playing," Debbie captioned the post.

Colt filed for divorce from Lima in January. E! News said Debbie paid for the divorce filing.

Colt and Larissa starred in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series that follows couple where one partner is seeking a K-1 visa. The pair later appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4.