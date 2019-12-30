Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson says she still loves her estranged husband, Jay Smith.

Martson, 33, shared an emotional post Sunday on Instagram following her split from Smith, 22.

Martson shared a photo of herself crying that she said was taken on her birthday. She reflected on her split from Smith and her past year in the caption.

"This is as raw and real as I can be. I'm fighting the tears just typing this. This year has been tough. This photo was taken accidentally the night of my birthday party in New York City. We had just split and I filed for divorce for the second time."

Martson said Smith showed up unannounced at her birthday party, where they had a "civil" exchange. She said the "tears came pouring out" as she left the party in an Uber.

"I never felt a hurt like this in my life. Ever. I'm not blaming all this on him. That's not why I'm posting this. I just want men and women to know it's okay to not be okay. It's okay to cry it out," Martson said. "You can, and you will, get back up and begin to pick up the pieces."

"To this day I still hurt. I still love him. I just have to come to terms with the fact it's over and I'm gonna be okay," she added. "There is no more Ashley and Jay. I'm leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage. It's about to be a new year and I'm ready to start a new chapter and not look back."

Martson initially filed for divorce in January but withdrew the paperwork. She filed for divorce again in April but subsequently reconciled with Smith. The pair split again in October after Smith reportedly got another woman pregnant.

"He said he doesn't believe her but they are going to get a [pregnancy] test done and, regardless, it's clear he cheated on me," Martson told InTouch at the time.

"I am distraught yet again and am picking up the pieces and doing my best to move on," she said. "I know that I only have myself to blame for the situation I'm in again. It's no one's fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay."

Martson initially met Smith while on vacation in Jamaica. The pair starred in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series that follows couples where one partner is seeking a K-1 visa.