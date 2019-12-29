Jon Favreau confirms 'Mandalorian' Season 2

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Mandalorian creator and show-runner Jon Favreau announced on social media that his Star Wars-themed space western will return to Disney+ for a second season.

"Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," Favreau tweeted.

Starring Pedro Pascal as a titular bounty hunter, the show debuted on the streaming service on Nov. 12. It has received good reviews from critics and also earned widespread attention for its adorable puppet character, the Child, whom the Internet calls Baby Yoda.

The series' ensemble includes Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Emily Swallow and Mark Boone Junior.