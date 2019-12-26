Penn Badgley discussed his role as Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You" ahead of the Season 2 premiere. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Penn Badgley says playing his You character, serial killer Joe Goldberg, can be an "isolating" experience.

The 33-year-old actor discussed the role in new interviews ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere.

Badgley said in an interview with IndieWire published Thursday that portraying the different aspects of Joe, from over-the-top and comedic to serious and dangerous, has been a challenge.

"Yeah, at times it's exhausting and isolating, just inherently. Because I spend a lot of time -- even when I'm in scenes with other people -- I'm alone. Because I'm really thinking about something else or I'm thinking about them in a way that I'm really hiding from them. So, as an actor, it is quite isolating often," Badgley said.

"And Joe does frustrate me because he essentially never goes in a direction that is good. Kind of strange to say it so boldly. But yeah, he doesn't make good decisions, obviously," he added.

You Season 2 follows Joe (Badgley) as he attempts to create a new identity in Los Angeles. The character killed several people, including his girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail), in Season 1, and falls for aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in Season 2.

Badgley said in an interview with Vogue published Thursday that he initially had "reservations" about playing a "bad person" like Joe. Badgley said he was ultimately "intrigued" by executive producer Greg Berlanti questioning what the show says about love.

"I think it's been reflective of the experience, even with the press, where it's like the show was a little bit of a social experiment. As much as I struggle with Joe personally, somehow the way it's all come out has been gratifying," Badgley said.

Badgley said in an interview with Time published Thursday that seeing You spark conversation about power and privilege has been rewarding.

"If everybody just ate it up and thought, 'this is [expletive] up, but it's fun,' that would be problematic. Some do that," he said. "At the same time, people are thinking differently about it and hopefully it gives us a reason to further deconstruct toxic ideas we have about masculinity, gender identity and relationships."

You Season 2 was released Thursday on Netflix.