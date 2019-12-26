WWE NXT: Keith Lee and Lio Rush team up

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Keith Lee and Lio Rush joined forces on a Christmas Day edition of WWE NXT.

The unlikely pairing of one of NXT's strongest competitors in Lee and one of its most acrobatic high-flyers in Rush, took on the team of Damian Priest and Tony Nese in the main event on Wednesday.

Lee arrived to the ring wearing a Santa hat and brought with him a tray of cookies which Rush used to throw at Nese.

Lee dominated the contest and was able to take on both Priest and Nese outside the ring. The Limitless Superstar hit Nese with the Jackhammer and then tagged in Rush who delivered The Final Hour after jumping from the top of Lee's shoulders for the three count.

Also on WWE NXT, North American Champion Roderick Strong defended his title against former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory. The highly competitive match was Theory's first bout inside a WWE ring.

Theory looked impressive against the champ, using a Cradle Suplex on Strong to slam him onto the ring apron.

Strong would survive a number of kicks from Theory back inside the ring and performed the End of Heartache followed by the Strong Hold. Theory then tapped out to the submission maneuver.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott defeating Gentleman Jack Gallagher; Candice LaRae defeating Taynara Conti; Dominik Dijakovic defeating Bronson Reed; and Bianca Belair defeating Shotzi Blackheart in Blackheart's debut match.

Belair won the match after withstanding a Tornado DDT from Blackheart and then delivering her signature move, The KOD.