Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Rizzoli & Isles alum Angie Harmon is engaged to be married.

The 47-year-old actress got engaged to her boyfriend, actor Greg Vaughan, Wednesday on Christmas Day.

Harmon shared the news alongside a slideshow of photos on Instagram. One photo shows Harmon and Vaughan with their respective kids, while other pictures show Vaughan proposing.

"Marry, Marry Christmas!! #moderndaybradybunch #blessed #grateful #family #christmas2019," Harmon captioned the post. "Wishing you the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours!"

Harmon has three daughters, Finley, Avery and Emery, with her ex-husband, Jason Sehorn, while Vaughan has three sons, Jathan, Cavan and Landan, with his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud.

Vaughan confirmed his engagement to Harmon in a post on his own account.

"Well...that was FUN!!!" he wrote.

Actress Annabeth Gish, singer Jewel and model Daniela Pestova were among those to congratulate Harmon in the comments.

"Oh what joy!!! I am crying looking at these pics. Wade and the boys and I send you all the love in the world!" Gish wrote.

"I'm so very happy for you!!!! You deserve allllll the devotion and kindness of a loving man!! congrats!!" Jewel added.

Harmon was previously married to Sehorn, a retired NFL player, from 2001 to 2016, while Vaughan was wed to Haoud, an actress, from 2006 to 2014.

Harmon is known for playing Jane Rizzoli on Rizzoli & Isles and Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order. Vaughan portrays Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives.