'Dog the Bounty Hunter' alum Lyssa Chapman honors Beth on Christmas

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dog the Bounty Hunter alum Lyssa "Baby Lyssa" Chapman is honoring her late stepmom and co-star, Beth Chapman.

Lyssa, 32, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman, paid tribute to Beth in an Instagram post Wednesday on Christmas Day.

Lyssa shared a photo of Beth decked out in winter clothing, including a fur hat, coat and scarf. Beth died at age 51 in June following complications from cancer.

"Nothing is the same without you," Lyssa captioned the post. "Merry Christmas in Heaven @mrsdog4real I bet you have the biggest tree ever."

Duane and Beth had been married 13 years at the time of Beth's death. Duane has two sons, Duane and Leland, with his ex-wife La Fonda Darnell, three children, Zebadiah, Wesley and James with his ex-wife Ann Tegnell, three kids, Barbara, Tucker and Lyssa, with his ex-wife Lyssa Brittain, three children, Bonnie, Garry and Cecily, with ex-wife Beth Barmore, and a son, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Debbie White.

Duane said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week that he planned to honor Beth at his family's first Christmas since her death.

"Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents," Duane said. "All the stockings hung up... so I'm trying to keep that exact tradition. I've got it decorated. All the stockings are hung."

"Beth knew every single [Christmas song], and she made us all listen to Christmas songs like two weeks before Christmas," he added. "So I think the girls are taking it the hardest without being able to sing with mom."

Duane had paid tribute to Beth on Instagram in October on what would have been her 52nd birthday.

Duane and his family came to fame on Dog the Bounty Hunter and now star on the WGN America series Dog's Most Wanted.