Actor Christian Slater, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Mr. Robot," in Beverly Hills in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rami Malek appears backstage with the Emmy he won for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Mr. Robot" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The psychological thriller Mr. Robot ended Sunday night after four seasons on USA Network.

"Couldn't be more proud of not only the show, but how the show ends. I hope you all enjoyed it too. Goodbye, friend. #MrRobot #MrRobotfinale," cast member Carly Chaikin tweeted.

The hacker drama's official Twitter account posted the message Monday: "What if changing the world is just about being here? By showing up no matter how many times we get told we don't belong. By staying true even when we're shamed into being false. By believing in ourselves even when we are told we're too different?"

Rami Malek won an Emmy for his portrayal of Elliot Anderson, a cyber-vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, anxiety and depression on the series, which was created by Sam Esmail.

Christian Slater won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elliot's father Edward, Chaikin played Elliot's sister Darlene and Portia Doubleday played his best friend Angela.

Esmail announced in August 2018 that the fourth season would be the show's last.

"Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans. Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you," Esmail said at the time.

Malek will soon be seen in the James Bond adventure, No Time to Die. He won an Oscar for his portrayal of music icon Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody earlier this year.