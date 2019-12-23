'12 Days of Christmas' gets a 'Stranger Things' twist

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix posted on YouTube Monday a Stranger Things-themed edition of the classic holiday song, "12 Days of Christmas."

"Twelve Days of Strange-mas" is more than 4 minutes long.

Lyrics include: "On the 12th day of Strange-mas my true love sent to me 12 Hawkins heroes, Eleven and her Eggos, 10 rats a-racin,' 9 Steves a-scoopin,' eight Nancys smashin,' seven snowball dances, six limbs a-flayin,' five Dustins singin,' four secret spies, three thirsty moms, two young loves and a Hopper as a sweet daddy."

Stranger Things is a supernatural series set in Indian in the 1980s.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp, it is going into its fourth season.