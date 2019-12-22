No Season 3 for 'Sweetbitter' on Starz

Actress Sienna Miller and actor Tom Sturridge attend the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London in 2014. Sturridge's Starz dramedy "Sweetbitter" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Starz has declined to renew its half-hour dramedy Sweetbitter for a third season.

The cancellation news was reported by Deadline.

The Hollywood Reporter said it was the result of middling ratings and mixed critical reviews.

Set in New York, the adaptation of Stephanie Danler's book starred Ella Purnell, Caitlin FitzGerald, Tom Sturridge, Paul Sparks, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews and Daniyar.

Cheers to you, baby monsters! Go back and rewatch all of #Sweetbitter for a delicious second helping. https://t.co/4HBR1KvZrG pic.twitter.com/eHl4YDXnxa— Sweetbitter (@Sweetbitter_STZ) August 31, 2019

The show, which aired its last episode in August, followed a young woman working in a chic restaurant.

Purnell was recently announced as a cast member for the new Showtime series, Yellowjackets.