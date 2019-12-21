Vivica A. Fox to host LMN's 'Deadly Resolutions' programming slate

Actress Alexandra Paul attends the premiere of "Unity" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Vivica A. Fox is set to host LMN's "Deadly Resolutions" programming event next month. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Vivica A. Fox is set to host LMN's Deadly Resolutions programming event next month.

The slate will include 11 new crime-themed movies, which will begin with Escaping My Stalker -- starring Alexandra Paul, Mariette Hartley, Linden Ashby and Ezmie Garcia -- on Jan. 1.

Fox's thriller, The Wrong House Sitter, is scheduled to air on Jan. 24.

Other titles on the monthlong bill include Shattered Memories, A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face, The Babysitter's Revenge, Baby Monitor Murders, Gone Daughter Gone, The Daughter Stalker, Death By Friendship, Grand Theft Auto Girls and Sinister Savior.

Fox, 55, is known for her work on the TV series Empire and Missing, and in the films Kill Bill, Soul Food, Set It Off and Independence Day.