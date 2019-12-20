Dec. 20 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that newly engaged couple Bobby Lashley and Lana will be having their wedding on Raw on Dec. 30.

"You're all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say "I do" ...@RusevBUL I'll save you a seat!" Lashley said on Twitter Thursday, mocking Lana's ex-husband Rusev.

Lashley and Lana had started an affair in September, leading to an intense rivalry between The Almighty and Rusev.

Rusev and his ex signed divorce papers in December with the stipulation that The Bulgarian Brute could face Lashley in a Tables match at TLC.

Lashley won the bout and then proposed to Lana the next night after she told him to get down on one knee.