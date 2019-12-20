Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting went public with their relationship on Instagram. Screenshot via ebeisel34/Instagram Stories

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Survivor alums Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting are dating.

Beisel, 27, and Nichting, 24, went public with their relationship Thursday on Instagram.

Beisel shared a photo of Nichting giving her a piggyback ride. She joked about their shared long, curly hair in the caption.

"WOAH. Did you guys hear the news? I've got a curly haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we share hair products," Beisel wrote.

Nichting posted a slideshow of photos on his own account.

"I am beyond proud to call this curly headed, exuberant, and compassionate woman my girlfriend/twin," he wrote.

Beisel also shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself and Nichting performing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper song "Shallow" from A Star is Born.

Beisel and Nichting met during Survivor Season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols. Nichting was eliminated on Day 19, while Beisel was eliminated on Day 30.

Beisel and Nichting confirmed their relationship a day after the show's season finale and reunion.

During the finale Wednesday, Survivor host Jeff Probst apologized to contestant Kellee Kim, who previously said fellow contestant Dan Spilo had inappropriately touched her. Spilo became the first contestant to be removed from the show after allegations he inappropriately touched a producer.

"You were right to speak up," Probst said. "In the months that have passed, we've learned so much about what we could have and should have done instead."