Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's ITV has announced that Laura Whitmore will be stepping in as host of Love Island Season 6 following the exit of Caroline Flack.

Love Island Season 6 is set to premiere on Jan. 12 on ITV2. Whitmore will also be hosting Love Island: Aftersun, which will air on Monday nights.

The upcoming season will be taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, with a new group of contestants searching for love.

Flack departed the reality series after she was charged with assault on Dec. 13 following an incident at her London home where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton.

"Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town," Flack said on Instagram recently.

Whitmore commented on becoming host on Instagram Friday.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice," Whitmore said.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I've never been to a Love Island villa, and I can't wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business...including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance," she continued.

Whitmore has been dating Iain Stirling, comedian and narrator of Love Island, since 2017.