Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter performed a Sesame Street rap on The Tonight Show in honor of the educational show's 50th anniversary.

The duo hopped on a bus to get to Sesame Street and were joined by Elmo, Big Bird, Grover, Count von Count, Oscar the Grouch, Bert, Ernie and Rosita.

"Now just keep your eyes open and if you're feeling lucky/ You might bump into a pair of friends who own a rubber ducky," Trotter rapped.

Trotter also rapped off a lengthy list of characters who have appeared on the children's program.

Sesame Street premiered on PBS in 1969 where it aimed at being "an experimental laboratory to stimulate the educational development of preschool children via television."