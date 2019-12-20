Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The BBC is unveiling its cast for the new series Industry.

The network announced in a press release Friday that Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, Conor MacNeill and Ken Leung will star in the show.

Industry hails from Bad Wolf and will air on BBC Two and HBO. The show is the debut series from writers Konrad Kay and Mickey Down.

Girls creator Lena Dunham will direct the series and co-executive produce with Kay, Down, Ben Irving, Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon and Ryan Rasmussen.

Industry takes place in London and centers on a group of ambitious 20-somethings in the world of international finance. The series follows the young graduates as they compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank.

The series is filmed in London and Cardiff, Wales, and will premiere in 2020.

Herrold is known for the short film The Tattooed Heart, Abela for the series Cobra, Lawtey for the show Marcella, Jonsson for the series Deep State, Rizwan for the show Informer, Mavor for the series The ABC Murders, Tudor for the show Game of Thrones, MacNeill for the series No Offence and Leung for the show Marvel's Inhumans.