Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Childrens Hospital spinoff, Medical Police.

The streaming service released a first trailer Thursday featuring Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel as their Childrens Hospital characters, Lola Spratt and Owen Maestro.

The preview shows Lola (Hayes) and Owen (Huebel) now working for a secret arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pair are sent to investigate and destroy a deadly virus.

Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, Rob Corddry and Ken Marino also return as Valerie Flame, Catholomule "Cat" Black, Blake Downs and Glenn Richie.

Childrens Hospital initially debuted as a web series and had a seven-season run on Adult Swim from 2010 to 2016. The show was executive produced by Corddry, Jonathan Stern and David Wain, who will executive produce the spinoff.

Netflix ordered Medical Police to series in February. The series premieres Jan. 10.