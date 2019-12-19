'Little America': Immigrants chase their dreams in first trailer

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Immigrants from around the world try to find their way in the United States in the first trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series, Little America.

The clip, released Thursday, features a group of immigrants sharing what they like most about America, which includes baseball and hamburgers.

The trailer showcases how each immigrant is chasing their dreams inside a new country and the trials and tribulations that they face.

Little America is executive produced by Big Sick duo Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon along with Lee Eisenberg who is writing and serving as showrunner with Sian Heder.

The series, which will consist of eight half-hour episodes, are based on true stories that were featured in Epic Magazine. The stories explore funny and heartfelt tales about immigrants in America.

Little America is coming to the Apple TV+ streaming service on Jan. 17. Conphidance, Zachary Quinto, Haaz Sleiman, Shaun Toub, Melanie Laurent and Sherilyn Fenn star.