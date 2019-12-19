Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sam Corlett and Skye Marshall have joined the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Corlett, Marshall and actor Johnathan Whitesell will have recurring roles in Part 3 of the Netflix series.

Corlett (The Dry) will play Caliban, a so-called Prince of Hell. The character challenges Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) for the Throne of Hell, but also has chemistry with the teen witch.

Marshall (The Fix) will portray Mambo Marie, a voodoo priestess who helps Prudence Blackwood (Tati Gabrielle) and Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo) track down the villainous Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle).

Whitesell (Riverdale) will play Robin, a young man who travels with a carnival that comes to Greendale. The character develops feelings for Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson).

Marshall confirmed her casting in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Now ... for my next trick!! Thank you @writerras for this incredible gift ... this life shifting opportunity! And @davidrapaport & casting for thinking, 'Bring in Skye for #MamboMarie'... to the whole cast & crew for the love you've shown me and #AffirmativeEnt for your support! I'm forever grateful and SO EXCITED," she wrote. "Now ... WHERE'S ALL MY WITCHES AT??!"

Corlett, Marshall and Whitesell join Shipka, Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Lucy Davis (Hilda Spellman), Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell) and Miranda Otto (Zelda Spellman).

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. The show is executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Part 3 premieres Jan. 24 on Netflix.