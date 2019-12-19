AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks battle SCU, Dark Order attacks

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- AEW Tag Team champions Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian of SCU defended their titles against The Young Bucks in the main event of Dynamite.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks promised before the championship match on Wednesday that they would not hold anything back against SCU, even though the two groups are friends.

The Young Bucks used their high-flying, tandem offense throughout the match but SCU was able to fight right back at every turn and match their athletic ability.

SCU won the match and retained the titles after Sky delivered a TKO to Matt Jackson, which was followed up by the SCU later.

As SCU celebrated their win, Sky, Kazarian and The Young Bucks became surrounded by The Dark Order's creepers and the group's leader, Evil Uno. The Dark Order has been running disturbing advertisements for weeks asking for lonely people to join their ranks.

Evil Uno sent the creepers after SCU and The Young Bucks, who dominated the two teams due to their superior numbers. Christopher Daniels of SCU and friends of The Young Bucks including Kenny Omega, Cody and Dustin Rhodes also came to help but The Dark Order was still able to beat everyone down and stand tall.

"I told you this is an initiation. You'll never doubt us again!" Evil Uno said.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho took on Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express in a non-title match. The bout was set for 10 minutes as Jericho claimed that there was no way that Jungle Boy could last 10 minutes against him.

Jungle Boy fought valiantly against Le Champion, attempting to pin Jericho multiple times for the victory and landing attacks such as three consecutive dives and even Jericho's own move, the Lionsault.

Jericho, as the time limit was almost up, placed Jungle Boy into his Walls of Jericho submission hold. Jungle Boy did not tap out, however, as the clocked reached zero. Jericho, upset, asked for five more minutes so that he could win the match.

Jungle Boy responded with a Crucifix, which nearly defeated Jericho, who quickly left the ring with his title in hand.

Jericho then gave an interview at the top of entrance ramp and wished Jon Moxley a Merry Christmas. Jericho had asked Moxley last week to join his group The Inner Circle and said he will be awaiting Moxley's answer on the New Year's Day edition of Dynamite.

Other moments from Dynamite included The Lucha Bros. defeating Omega and Hangman Adam Page after Page accidentally attacked his partner. Cody and Darby Allin defeated The Butcher and The Blade. Awesome Kong defeated Miranda Alicea. Kris Statlander defeated Dr. Britt Baker to become the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship.

Statlander was then confronted by Awesome Kong and was attacked by Brandi Rhodes after she refused to join The Nightmare Collective.