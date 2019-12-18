Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding seven actors to its Shadow and Bone cast.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Calahan Skogman, Zoe Wanamaker (Killing Eve), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Julian Kostov (Treadstone), Luke Pasqualino (Snatch), Jasmine Blackborow and Gabrielle Brooks have joined the new fantasy series.

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's novel of the same name, the first book in her Grisha trilogy. The show is also inspired by Bardugo's novel Six of Crows, which takes place in the same universe.

Skogman will play the witch hunter Matthias, with Wanamaker as the teacher Baghra, Eldon as the spiritual advisor Apparat, Kostov as the Heartrender Fedyor, Pasqualino as the Fabrikator David, Blackborow as the Inferni Marie and Brooks as the Squaller Nadia.

Bardugo confirmed the new casting in a tweet Wednesday, writing, "New faces in the Grishaverse."

"Also getting to see Queen Zoe shoot scenes as Baghra was an absolute dream," she added.

Bardugo said the characters Wylan and Nikolai won't appear in the show's first season.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina), Archie Renaux (Malyen), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Freddy Carter (Kaz), Amita Suman (Inej) and Kit Young (Jesper).

Netflix's Shadow and Bone hails from Eric Heisserer (Bird Box), with Bardugo as an executive producer and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) as a producer. The show follows Alina (Li) as she uses magical power to unite her world and take on dangerous forces.

Production on Season 1 is underway in Budapest, Hungary.