Danica Curcic and Viola Martinsen will play the character of Astrid at two different ages in the supernatural thriller "Equinox." Photo by Tine Harden/Netflix

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Filming began this week on Netflix's six-part supernatural thriller Equinox.

Set in Denmark, the adaptation of the podcast Equinox 1985 will star Danica Curcic and Viola Martinsen as the main character Astrid at different ages.

The cast also includes Lars Brygmann, Hanne Hedelund, Karoline Hamm, Fanny Leander Bornedal, Ask Emil Mossberg Truelsen and Alexandre Willaume.

Tea Lindeburg created the series about a young woman whose sister and school class mysteriously disappeared in 1999 when Astrid was 9 years old.

The story takes place in the present, but also flashes back 20 years as Astrid attempts to figure out what happened.

"We feel so lucky to have this talented team of actors. It's exciting to see this story, which has been with me for so long, coming to life in such a beautiful way," Lindeburg said in a press release.