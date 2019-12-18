Mariah Carey performs 'Oh Santa' on 'Late Late Show'

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey performed holiday track "Oh Santa" on The Late Late Show as Ken Jeong served as guest host in place of James Corden.

Carey wore a red dress and was joined by a group of young dancers on Tuesday. The stage was filled with Christmas trees and wrapped presents.

"They say it's unrealistic/ But I believe in you Saint Nick/ So grant this wish for me right quick/ Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas night?" Carey sang.

"Oh Santa" appears on Carey's 2010 album Merry Christmas II You.

The singers mega hit, "All I Want for Christmas is You," recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time. Carey now has 19 singles that have reached No. 1, more than any other solo artist in history. She only trails The Beatles who have 20 No. 1 songs.

"All I Want for Christmas is You" is the most downloaded holiday single of all time and appeared on Carey's first holiday album, 1994's Merry Christmas. A special 25th anniversary edition of the album was released in November.

Amazon recently released a mini-documentary about "All I Want for Christmas is You" titled Mariah Carey is Christmas.