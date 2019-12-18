Jake Hoot wins 'The Voice' Season 17

"The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson and Season 17 winner Jake Hoot. Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Country music artist Jake Hoot was crowned the winner of Season 17 of The Voice on Tuesday.

Hoot beat out fellow finalists Ricky Duran, Katie Kadan and Rose Short in the NBC singing competition's season finale.

The grand prize was a recording contract.

Hoot, 31, is from Corpus Christi, Texas, and currently lives in Cookeville, Tenn. He is the single father of a 4-year-old girl.

"What a ride. Thank you to @kellyclarkson for believing in me, to my family for putting up with me, and to all the #hooters out there who made this possible! I love all yall! Please keep voting and streaming the tar out of the songs!" Hoot tweeted Tuesday morning, hours before his win was announced.

SPOILER ALERT And the winner of #TheVoice is... pic.twitter.com/Ip5689GY7J— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 18, 2019

Music icon Kelly Clarkson was his coach this season.

The finale featured performances by the finalists as well as Luke Combs, Jennifer Hudson, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Antebellum and Dua Lipa.

Serving as mentors for this season alongside Clarkson were John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Carson Daly was the show's host.