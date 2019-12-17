Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vampire drama Van Helsing has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Syfy announced Tuesday.

The renewal comes before Van Helsing's Season 4 finale on Friday at 10 p.m. EDT.

The fifth season will consist of 13 new episodes that will close out the series in 2020. Production is set to begin early next year.

Van Helsing follows Vanessa Helsing, a relative of the titular vampire hunter portrayed by Kelly Overton. Vanessa is trying to save the world which has been overtaken by vampires.

Missy Peregrym, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro and Aleks Paunovic also star. Jonathan Lloyd Walker serves as showrunner.

Van Helsing is an American-Canadian co-production which appears on Syfy in the U.S. and on Super Ecran in Quebec, Canada. Netflix has the global streaming rights.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close," executive producer Chad Oakes said in a statement. "This could not have been done without the support of our incredible cast, crew, Syfy, Netflix and Super Ecran."