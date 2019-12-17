Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is engaged again to her ex-husband.

The 40-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Monday that she plans to marry Juan Dixon for a second time.

Dixon shared a slideshow of photos of Juan Dixon's proposal captured by her friend Wendy Osefo. Juan Dixon popped the question with a custom ring featuring a pink morganite stone surrounded by diamonds.

"Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux," Dixon captioned the post.

Osefo, a political commentator, Dixon's RHOP co-star Ashley Darby and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore were among those to congratulate Dixon in the comments.

"My Robbie Rob!!! I am soooo happy for you!!! Glad I was able to capture this moment and scream my head off in excitement at the same time!! Xo," Osefo wrote.

"Such a beautiful moment! Very happy for you guys," Darby added.

The Dixons were high school sweethearts and were originally married from 2005 to 2012. The couple have two sons and continued to live together after their split for the sake of their family.

RHOP has shown the couple rebuild their relationship and ultimately reconcile. Robyn Dixon said on Watch What Happens Live in July that she and Juan Dixon had discussed getting married again.