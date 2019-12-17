Caroline Flack, the host of Britain's "Love Island," will not be returning for Season 6 of the reality television series. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Caroline Flack, the host of British reality series Love Island, will not be returning for the next iteration of the dating show after being charged with assault.

Flack was charged with assault on Dec. 13 following an incident at her London home where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that Flack will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Love Island is set to return to Britain's ITV in January with a winter version set in South Africa.

Flack commented on her departure through a statement posted to her Instagram stories.

"There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations into my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to working with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over," she said on Tuesday.

"Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic seres in Cape Town," Flack continued.

"ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island," a spokesperson for ITV said in a statement.