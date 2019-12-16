Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of You Season 2.

The streaming service released a first official trailer Monday featuring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg.

The preview shows Joe (Badgley) move to Los Angeles and fall in love with aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) follows him to the city and complicates his plans.

"Meet your match," the trailer reads.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer that shows Joe using a new name, Will. The company also shared a first look in November that shows Joe with Candace.

Season 2 is based on the Caroline Kepnes book Hidden Bodies. The season co-stars James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Carmela Zumbado, and premieres Dec. 26.

You initially premiered on Lifetime in 2018. The first season is based on Kepnes' book of the same name, and follows Joe's obsession with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).