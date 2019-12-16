'Special': Netflix renews series for Season 2

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Comedy series Special will return for a second season.

Netflix announced in a tweet Monday that it renewed Special, based on the Ryan O'Connell memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, for Season 2. O'Connell created and wrote the series and plays a fictionalized version of himself in the show.

Netflix shared the news alongside a photo of Ryan (O'Connell), Kim (Punam Patel) and Carey (Augustus Prew).

"#Special has been renewed for Season 2!" the post reads.

O'Connell confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas! If I haven't seen you in the past four months, this is why!" he wrote.

Special follows Ryan (O'Connell), a young gay man with cerebral palsy, as he lives and works in Los Angeles. The show co-stars Jessica Hecht, Marla Mindelle and Patrick Fabian.

Special debuted in April with eight episodes, each running about 15 minutes. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

O'Connell executive produces the series with former Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons.