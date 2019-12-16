'Legends of the Hidden Temple' reboot coming to Quibi

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- 1990s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple is getting a Quibi reboot.

The streaming service confirmed in a tweet Monday that it is developing a new series based on the Nickelodeon game show.

"Dwayne Johnson isn't the only rock coming to Quibi," the company wrote, referencing Last Resort, a new Quibi series executive produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "#LegendsOfTheHiddenTemple Quibi. 2020."

Legends of the Hidden Temple initially had a three-season run on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995. The show was hosted by Kirk Fogg and followed six teams of children as they completed physical and knowledge-based challenges.

The Wrap said Quibi is revamping Legends of the Hidden Temple to appeal to adults. The show will still feature the Moat Crossing, Olmec and the Temple Run.

Quibi's reboot will be filmed at an undisclosed jungle location. The show will feature bigger challenges and prizes for contestants.

"Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true," executive producer and original series co-creator Scott A. Stone said. "I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn't be more excited."

Quibi is a new, short-form streaming service set to launch in April. Other projects include a reboot of the dating show Singled Out featuring Keke Palmer as host and a revival of the Comedy Central series Reno 911!.