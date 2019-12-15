Kate McKinnon plays Greta Thunberg, Kellyanne Conway on 'SNL'

Aidy Bryant as a snowman and Kate McKinnon as Greta Thunberg on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. Photo by Will Heath/NBC

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon stole the show this weekend by playing two headline-makers: teen activist Greta Thunberg and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

McKinnon appeared as Thunberg -- Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019 -- at the end of a holiday-themed sketch that looked at the dinner-time conversations of families in California, South Carolina and Georgia.

SNL player Aidy Bryant, dressed like a snowman, is narrating the segment when McKinnon as Thunberg bursts onto the scene.

"In 10 years, this snowman won't exist! Her home will be a puddle. Santa, reindeer, the North Pole, all of it, gone! The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown," Thunberg said.

"Greta!" the snowman interrupted, horrified.

"What? You said keep it light!" Thunberg replied. "Merry maybe last Christmas to all and, Donald Trump, step to me and I will come at you like a plastic straw comes at a turtle. I can't believe I'm saying this to a 70-year-old man, but grow up!"

McKinnon played Conway in a pre-recorded video poking fun of guest host Scarlett Johnasson's acclaimed drama Marriage Story.

The parody showed Conway and her husband George (Beck Bennett) sparring over their political differences.

Johansson played their therapist.