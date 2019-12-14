Peter Sarsgaard's 'Interrogation' to debut Feb. 6 on CBS All Access

Actor David Strathairn arrives for the world premiere of "Howl" at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Kyle Gallner attends the premiere of the film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" in Los Angeles in 2010. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Actor Peter Sarsgaard's new drama "Interrogation" is set to debut on CBS All Access Feb. 6. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- All nine episodes of the new true-crime series Interrogation -- starring Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner and David Strathairn -- will be available on CBS All Access on Feb. 6.

"Viewers will see the day of the crime and then follow the evidence like a cold case detective, abandon the linear narrative and determine their own investigative path by watching the episodes leading up to the finale in any order," a press release from the streaming service said.

Vincent D'Onofrio guest stars in the drama, which is based on a case that spans more than 20 years and involves a young man sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering his mother.

The project was filmed in New Mexico.