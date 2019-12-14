Jennifer Hudson, Lady Antebellum to perform on 'Voice' finale

Hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas performs on May 11 in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Country group Lady Antebellum attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to perform on Tuesday's "Voice" finale. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson, Lady Antebellum, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs and Dua Lipa have been booked to perform on Tuesday's live two-hour finale of The Voice on NBC.

"One of the four finalists -- Ricky Duran from Team Blake, Jake Hoot from Team Kelly, Katie Kadan from Team Legend and Rose Short from Team Gwen -- will be crowned the winner," a network press release said. "This is the first finale in seven seasons in which all four coaches have an artist competing in the finale."

The Season 17 coaches are recording superstars Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Carson Daly hosts the singing competition show.