Jennifer Hudson, Lady Antebellum to perform on 'Voice' finale

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson, Lady Antebellum, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs and Dua Lipa have been booked to perform on Tuesday's live two-hour finale of The Voice on NBC.
"One of the four finalists -- Ricky Duran from Team Blake, Jake Hoot from Team Kelly, Katie Kadan from Team Legend and Rose Short from Team Gwen -- will be crowned the winner," a network press release said. "This is the first finale in seven seasons in which all four coaches have an artist competing in the finale."
The Season 17 coaches are recording superstars Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
Carson Daly hosts the singing competition show.